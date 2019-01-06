×
Hunter Henry not activated vs Ravens, likely to return if Chargers advance

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    06 Jan 2019, 22:51 IST
henry-hunter-USNews-052218-ftr-getty
Hunter Henry

Hunter Henry will not be playing for the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but is set to be activated if his side can advance without him.

The third-year tight end suffered an ACL tear in May and was immediately ruled out for all of the 2018 season, but has been in contention for a sensational postseason return, having returned to practice last month.

Los Angeles were hopeful he could make his debut against Baltimore, but did not activate Henry by Saturday's deadline.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn and general manager Tom Telesco have both confirmed he is close to being able to return but the team opted to exercise caution with the injury this weekend.
 
NFL.com report he is likely to be activated for the rest of the playoffs before the final deadline on Monday if the Chargers are victorious in the road encounter against the number-four seed Ravens.

Henry was a consensus All-American at Arkansas in 2015-16 and declared for the NFL Draft after the season concluded. He recorded 45 receptions for 579 yards and four touchdowns last season and scored eight in his rookie year.

Veteran Antonio Gates will likely continue to receive the bulk of the tight end targets for the Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium.

Omnisport
NEWS
