×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hurns dislocated and fractured ankle, reveals Cowboys owner

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    06 Jan 2019, 17:11 IST
AllenHurns - cropped
Allen Hurns is carted off against the Seahawks

Allen Hurns suffered a dislocated and fractured ankle in a gruesome incident against the Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed.

The wide receiver appeared to twist his ankle in the wrong direction under a tackle from Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald in the first quarter of the Cowboys' win on Saturday.

Coach Jason Garrett entered the field to comfort Hurns as he was carted away, with Jones believing the player would be undergoing surgery in the immediate aftermath of the game.

"He has a dislocated ankle as well as fractures," Jones told reporters after the 24-22 win. "He is, at this time, probably having surgery. My understanding is that he would be in surgery."

Garrett added to a news conference: "I don't want to get into too many details, but it was a significant injury to his lower leg."

But the Cowboys coach was pleased with the way his team responded to seeing a team-mate go down.

"Obviously it's not a big situation for Allen," he said. "He made a big-time play for us, but it's a serious injury that he has.

"It's a challenging situation for players. You're emotionally ready to play, you're in the ball game, and that happens. Trust me, the guys on a football team care so much about each other.

Advertisement

"They see their brother on the field like that and that's not easy. You have to regroup, you have to be professional and you have to get back to work.

"Allen is in good hands. He's going to come back and he's going to play a lot of football for us in the future."

Omnisport
NEWS
Cowboys' Allen Hurns has surgery for severe ankle injury
RELATED STORY
Cowboys WR Hurns carted off field after gruesome leg injury
RELATED STORY
Prescott, Cowboys push past Seahawks for 24-22 wild-card win
RELATED STORY
Cowboys edge Seahawks in wild-card game
RELATED STORY
Elliott, Prescott lead Cowboys past Eagles 27-20
RELATED STORY
Prescott doesn't feel need to preach unity with Cowboys
RELATED STORY
Elliott takes giant leap needed to lift Cowboys past Eagles
RELATED STORY
Cowboys put focus on road woes after routing Jags at home
RELATED STORY
Cowboys' Crawford released from hospital after neck injury
RELATED STORY
Fairbairn's FG in OT lifts Texans over Cowboys 19-16
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us