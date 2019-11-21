I'm not doing another - Bell hits out at NFL over drugs testing

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell has hit out at the NFL over its drugs-test policy and warned "I'm not doing another after today".

Bell revealed on Wednesday he has been forced to give samples five times in the past 10 weeks.

The 27-year-old was banned for the start of the 2016 NFL season during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers after missing a drugs test.

Bell was also suspended in 2015 due to a violation of the league's substance abuse policy.

He believes the NFL are targeting him and says enough is enough.

"I done had 5 'random' HGH blood test in 10 weeks..." he tweeted on Wednesday.

"@NFL I'm not doing another after today, whatever y'all lookin for it obviously ain't there & I'm not about to keep allowing y'all to stick me with those dirty ass needles..find the players who really do that HGH BS & get off me.."

When asked about Bell's social media post, Jets head coach Adam Gase said: "He's never said anything, it's something that's out of our control. It's just kind of part of the process."