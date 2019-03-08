'I'm not doing this s*** no more' – Irving quits NFL on Instagram

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 170 // 08 Mar 2019, 11:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

David Irving

Banned Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving quit the NFL live on Instagram as he blasted the league.

Irving went live on the social media platform on Thursday, telling his followers that he was quitting American football.

Appearing to be smoking marijuana during the video, Irving said: "So basically guys, I quit.

"They want to talk about a suspension and all this other nonsense, I'm out of there, I'm not doing this s*** no more."

The 25-year-old was suspended indefinitely by the NFL last week for violating the league's substance abuse policy – the third suspension of his career.

"There's a lot of s*** f***** up about the NFL," he added. "We got this opioid thing going on. I'm prescribed to all that bull****.

"The s*** they did with Kap [Colin Kaepernick]. The s*** they're doing to my dog Randy [Gregory]. It's one thing if everything was banned, but it's not. Plants over pills."

"It's funny, you know, some people: 'Oh, you're addicted to weed, you're addicted to this and that,'" Irving said. "I mean s***, if I'm gonna be addicted to something, I'd rather be addicted to marijuana, which is medical -- it's a medicine; I do not consider it a drug -- rather than Xanax bars or the hydros or the seroquel and all that crazy s*** that they feed you.

"Like I said, it's not about smoking weed. How many NBA players you see getting in trouble about this? How many coaches you see getting in trouble about this? How many baseball players? How many UFC players getting in trouble?"

Advertisement

Irving's team-mate Randy Gregory was also suspended indefinitely by the NFL last week for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Irving played just two games for the Cowboys in 2018 after being suspended for the start of the season.