In pursuit of pro dreams in US, Vikas in talks with Bob Arum's company

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) One of India's most successful amateur boxers, Vikas Krishan is all set to live his professional dream in the USA and claims to be in talks with legendary promoter Bob Arum's company, which had the likes of the Muhammad Ali on its roster.

The middle-weight (75kg) boxer, who a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, will leave for the United States in December to fulfil his long-standing dream of turning professional.

Vikas said he is set to sign a deal with US-based Top Rank Inc., which will promote the Indian boxer in the professional circuit. Top Rank Inc. is a Las Vegas-based promotional company founded by Arum, the man who has collaborated with top stars from Ali to Oscar De La Hoya to Manny Pacquiao among others.

Arum is an International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee.

"I have just returned from the US and I am all set to sign a deal with Top Rank Promotions which will look after my professional career,'' he said on the sidelines of industry body FICCI's 8th Global Sports Summit here Thursday.

Vikas said once the deal is finalised, he will be based in New Jersey where his training will start in January next year.

One of only four Indian male boxers with a world championships medal to his credit, Vikas said he will continue in the amateur circuit as well but only in major international events as he still wants to accomplish his goal of winning an Olympic medal .

"It was long-standing dream and it became reality after the world body (AIBA) allowed professional boxers to take part in the Olympics and Asian Games. The professional circuit will provide me best training and competitions," he said.

"All through the year I will ply my trade in professional circuit and return to amateur only six months before any major international event," he added.

The 26-year-old said he hopes to become a more fearless fighter after taking the professional plunge.

"Now, it would be easier for me to compete against amateur boxers as I already will have the experience of facing professional heavyweights. This is will keep me in good stead.

"I will be fearless in the amateur circuit now because in professional circuit it is all about spilling blood of your oppnents or knocking them down," he said.

A DSP in Haryana Police, Vikas said he is currently awaiting clearance from his employer before finalising his US plans