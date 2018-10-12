India beat Poland 4-2 to enter semifinals of Youth Olympics hockey

Buenos Aires, Oct 12 (PTI) The Indian U-18 men's hockey team defeated Poland

4-2 to progress to the semi-finals of the Youth Olympic Games here Friday.

Shivam Anand (1st, 8th minutes) sounded the board twice while Maninder Singh (3rd) and Sanjay (17th) were the other goal scorers for India in the quarterfinals of

the Hockey 5s competition at the Parque Polideportivo Roca.

Poland's goals came from the sticks of Eryk Bembenek (16th) and Michal Nowakowski (18th).

India started the match well and raced to a 2-0 lead inside the first three minutes as forward Shivam Anand scored the first goal within 48 seconds of the beginning while midfielder Maninder Singh doubled the lead in the third minute.

Down by two goals, Poland went on the offensive and forced Indian goalkeeper Prashant Chauhan to make four brilliant saves in the first period.

Shivam scored his second of the day in the eighth minute to ensure a comfortable 3-0 lead at the half time.

After the change of ends, Poland pressed the gas and pulled a goal back in the 16th minute through Eryk Bembenek, who scored after several attempts were wasted by his teammates.

But Sanjay restored India's the three-goal advantage when he scored past Polish goalkeeper Jakub Gebler to make the scoreline 4-1.

The Polish team tried to create more chances to turn the match around and found a second goal in the 18th minute which was scored by Michal Nowakowski.

But it turned out to be too little, too late for the Europeans as India secured their passage through to the semi-finals.

India will face the winner of another quarter-final match between hosts Argentina and Bangladesh in the last-four match on Saturday