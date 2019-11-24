India seal historic Test win as sorry Bangladesh are swept aside

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 24 Nov 2019, 14:42 IST SHARE

Umesh Yadav is congratulated after taking a wicket against Bangladesh.

India made Test history in Kolkata as they wrapped up another innings victory over Bangladesh inside three days.

Umesh Yadav claimed the three wickets ruthless India required, giving the paceman final figures of 5-53, as Bangladesh were bowled out for 195.

Mushfiqur Rahim fought a lone battle for the tourists, making 74 from 96 balls, yet the first pink-ball Test in India saw the home team's pace attack dominate, Ishant Sharma claiming nine in the match to help his nation record a seventh successive victory - their longest winning run in the format.

Virat Kohli's side also became the first to win four on the spin by an innings as they swept the short series 2-0 following an equally emphatic triumph in Indore last week.

India become the first team to register four consecutive Test wins by an innings margin. pic.twitter.com/RPOflnIDMV — ICC (@ICC) November 24, 2019

Bangladesh failed to see out the opening hour of play at Eden Gardens on Sunday, though their cause was not helped by the continued absence of Mahmudullah, who retired hurt on 39 late on day two with a right hamstring injury.

Umesh removed Ebadat Hossain for a four-ball duck to get the initial breakthrough after the tourists had resumed on 152-6.

Mushfiqur's hopes of reaching a seventh Test hundred disappeared when he provided Ravindra Jadeja with a simple catch in the covers, the right-hander's battling knock coming to a tame end.

Al-Amin Hossain hit five boundaries in a breezy 21 before becoming the last wicket to fall, tickling an edge through to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha to become Umesh's fifth victim of the innings.

India will now switch their focus to white-ball cricket as they host West Indies for three Twenty20 fixtures and a three-match one-day series before the end of the year.