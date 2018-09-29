India's Yuvraj Wadhwani clinches U-13 title in Asian junior

squash

Chennai, Sep 29 (PTI): India's Yuvraj Wadhwani defeated Anas Ali Shah of Pakistan 13-11, 11-5, 6-11, 12-10 in the final Saturday to win the boys under-13 title in the 25th Asian junior individual squash championship here.

He became the second Indian to win the U-13 title after Veer Chotrani had won in 2014 in Iran.

The Mumbai schoolboy, seeded number one, came up with some spectacular volleys to win a close first game. With his confidence up after going one game up, Wadhwani stroked his way to a 2-0 lead, wrapping up the second 11-5.

His Pakistani rival was not the one to give up as he returned stronger in the third, hit winners and forced Yuvraj into making errors.

The young Indian player held his nerve to win the fourth on extra points to seal a memorable triumph.

Arnav Sareen, the other Indian in line for a title, however, came a cropper and went down to Mohammad Hamza Khan of Pakistan in the under-15 final.

India finished the championship with a gold, a silver and four bronze medals (Kavya Bansal, Tiana Parasrampuria, Sanya Vats and Tushar Shahani).

Pakistan dominated the boys section with three gold medals, while Malaysia and Hong Kong won two gold medals each in the girls.

Pakistan's Abbas Zeb (seeded 3/4) won the under-19 title, outclassing No.2 seed Chung Yat Long of Hong Kong 11-4, 11-3, 11-4 in the final.

The girls title was won by Malaysia's Chan Yiwen (No.2 seed) who upset top-seeded compatriot Lai Wen Li.

Results: Boys: Under-19: Final: Abbas Zeb (Pak, 3/4) bt Chung Yat Long (Hong Kong, 2) 11-4, 11-3, 11-4; Bronze: Siow Yee Xian (Mal) and Tushar Shahani (Ind).

U-17: Final: Haris Qasim (Pak, 5/8) bt Muhammad Amir Amirul Bin Azar (Mal) 10-12, 8-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-9; Bronze: Daniel Nurhaqiem (Mal) and Nathan Kueh Tze Bing (Mal).

U-15: Final: Mohammad Hamza Khan (Pal, 3/4) bt Arnav Sareen (India, 3/4) 11-6, 11-9, 11-7; Bronze: Andrik Lim Kai Shan (Mal) and Joachim Chuah Han Wen (Mal).

U-13: Final: Yuvraj Wadhwani(1) IND bt Anas Ali Shah PAK 13-11, 11-5, 6-11, 12-10; Bronze: Tam Tsz Shing and Sze Jun Him (Hong Kong).

Girls: Under-19: Final: Chan Yiwen (Mal, 2) bt Lai Wen Li (Mal, 1) 12-10, 12-10, 11-2; Bronze: Ooi Kah Yan (Mal) and Cheng Nga Ching (HK).

U-17: Final: Chan Sin Yuk (HK, 1) bt Jessica Keng Jia Hui (Mal, 2) MAS 11-2, 12-10, 11-9; bronze: Sanya Vats (Ind) and Fung Ching Hei (HK)

U-15: final: Aira Azman (1) MAS bt Yee Xin Ying (2) MAS 11-9, 4-11, 11-8, 11-3; Bronze: Wong Po Yui Kirstie (HK) and Tse Yee Lam Toby (HK).

U-13: final: Leung Ka Huen (HK, 1) bt Lee Sze Lok (HK, 2) 11-3, 5-11, 11-5, 11-5; Bronze: Kavya Bansal (Ind) and Tiana Parasrampuria (Ind)