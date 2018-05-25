Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Inoue knocks out McDonnell to take WBA title

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 22:36 IST
    10
    AP Image

    TOKYO (AP) — Naoya Inoue of Japan defeated Britain's Jamie McDonnell with a first-round knockout on Friday to capture the WBA bantamweight title.

    Inoue sent the champion to the canvas with a left hook in the second minute. The 32-year-old McDonnell got to his feet but the referee waved the fight off following a flurry of punches by Inoue.

    It was McDonnell's first defeat in 10 years.

    With the victory, Inoue improved to 16-0 with 14 KOs while McDonnell's record fell to 29-3 with one draw.

    Inoue claimed a world title at light-flyweight and moved up to super-flyweight two fights later to pick up another title which he defended six times.

    Also, Kenshiro Teraji of Japan defended his WBC light-flyweight crown with a second-round knockout of Mexico's Ganigan Lopez.

