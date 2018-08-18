Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Investigators to give Ohio St report on Meyer next week

Associated Press
18   //    18 Aug 2018, 03:44 IST
AP Image

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State says factfinders investigating coach Urban Meyer's handling of domestic abuse allegations against a former assistant will deliver a report to university leaders sometime next week.

The school announced Friday that the investigation will wrap up on Sunday as planned, and a report will be delivered to the six-person group appointed by trustees to coordinate the probe.

The report will then be shared with trustees in a still-unscheduled executive meeting next week.

Meyer has been on paid leave since Aug. 1, when Ohio State began investigating the superstar coach's handling of 2015 abuse allegations leveled by the ex-wife of former receivers coach Zach Smith.

Smith, the grandson of former Ohio State coach and Meyer mentor Earle Bruce, was dismissed July 23 after Courtney Smith was granted a domestic-protection order.

Meyer probe costs $500K but still about what Ohio St wants
The Latest: Ex of fired Ohio St coach talks to investigators
Ohio State's Meyer defends self, ex-assistant denies abuse
Ohio State's Meyer put on leave, investigation opened
The Latest: Ohio State trustees' group will head Meyer probe
Even with Meyer sidelined, expectations high for Ohio State
Ohio State closes ranks as Meyer probe adds new scandal
The Latest: Ohio State opens practice without Meyer
Meyer says assistant's firing best thing for Buckeyes
Ohio State: 100 ex-students report sex misconduct by doctor
