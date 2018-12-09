×
IOA conducts first ever IOC Athlete Career Programme workshop

PTI
NEWS
News
6   //    09 Dec 2018, 19:41 IST

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) As many as 32 athletes aged between 16 and 22 years attended the first edition of the IOC Athletes Career Programme Workshop, organised by the Indian Olympic Association here on Sunday.

The workshop, organised for the first time in India, was held with support from International Olympic Committee, the IOC Athletes Commission and the Adecco Group.

The workshop aimed at providing young elite athletes with the resources and training required to overcome the challenges of handling dual career and transition when their sporting career is nearing an end.

The workshop helped young athletes in understanding how skills of an athlete can be transferred to increase excellence in an academic or workplace environment, while providing opportunities to develop new skills.

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said, "Competitive sport is more challenging now and the requirements of athlete support should also change with time. ACP is a well-designed programme that helps athletes in their journey to be equally successful in both in sports and career.

"IOA would be organizing ACP workshops in various cities across India and introducing more such initiatives in the coming year."

The workshop was conducted by IOC's ACP Educators and former Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Jovina Choo.

At the end of the workshop, President of Asian Tennis Federation and Vice President of International Tennis Federation, Anil Khanna gave certificates to the young athletes and applauded the efforts of IOA.

2018 Youth Olympic Games Hockey 5s silver medallist Vivek Sagar Prasad said, "The ACP educators have helped us athletes decode the confusion in choosing between sports and education, life skills, networking, prioritisation

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
