Italian skier Fanchini to return after tumor treatment

Associated Press // 02 Nov 2018, 19:22 IST

MILAN (AP) — Italian skier Elena Fanchini has been cleared to train again after sitting out nearly a year with an undescribed tumor.

The Italian Winter Sports Federation says Fanchini was given the go ahead by its medical commission after recent exams concluded she was "completely healed."

The 33-year-old Fanchini will begin training with the Italian team immediately and plans to start racing again in January.

Fanchini says she was "always able to stay in shape over these months, although it was very difficult in recent weeks due to the serious treatments. But the help of many people who comforted me helped me get through this period."

Fanchini won a silver medal in downhill at the 2005 world championships and has won two World Cup races in her career — both in downhill.

She missed last season's Pyeongchang Olympics because of her condition.

Fanchini's younger sister, Nadia, is also a World Cup ski racer.