J.J. Watt dedicates Texans win to former owner Bob McNair

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    27 Nov 2018, 20:17 IST
JJWatt-cropped
Houston Texans star J.J. Watt

J.J. Watt dedicated the Houston Texans' victory over the Tennessee Titans to the franchise's late founder and owner Bob McNair, who passed away on Friday.

Following a long battle with cancer, McNair died last week at the age of 81.

Three days later, the Texans made it eight straight wins to improve to 8-3 on the season with a 34-17 success at NRG Stadium and veteran defensive end Watt declared that the win was for McNair.

"All he wanted for Houston was a winner," Watt told ESPN. "All he wanted for us every week was a winner, and tonight that was for him.

"We're glad we could get one in his stadium, in his building, and I believe he was watching. So that one was for you, Mr. McNair."

Texans coach Bill O'Brien echoed Watt's sentiment and presented Cal McNair, Bob's son and the team's chairman and chief operating officer, with the game ball.

"We had a great man who owned this team, who founded this team," O'Brien told his players after the game.

"Bob McNair passed away, and that game right there is Houston Texans football right there. And that was for Bob McNair."

