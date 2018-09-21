Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Jackson hesitates in naming Mayfield as Browns' starting QB

21 Sep 2018
Baker Mayfield led the Cleveland Browns to their first win in 635 days, but head coach Hue Jackson refused to name him as the starting quarterback just yet.

Mayfield came into the game late in the second quarter against the New York Jets on Thursday with Cleveland trailing 14-0 after regular QB Tyrod Taylor was forced out with a concussion.

He led a drive on the two-minute drill that got the Browns three points and eventually saw the team to a 21-17 victory, ending a 19-game winless run dating back to Christmas Eve 2016.

The Browns face the Oakland Raiders in Week 4, but Jackson told reporters he would have to assess footage of the Jets match before confirming his starter.

"I'm going to watch the tape and make the right decision, the best decision for this organisation and for the football team moving forward," Jackson said. 

"Once Baker got in the game at quarterback, you just saw a different rhythm, which was good, good to see.

"The young man did some really good things, you can't take that away from him. What a night for him. Obviously, he came off the bench, went in there and led this team and helped get this team to victory."

Mayfield, the number one overall draft pick, completed 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards and became the first QB to make his NFL debut off the bench, throw for that many yards and lead his team to a victory since Fran Tarkenton with the Minnesota Vikings in 1961. 

And Jackson would not be drawn on whether he would have introduced Mayfield even if Taylor had not sustained his head injury.

"He got hurt, so let's not talk about if I would have or wouldn't have," Jackson said.

