Jags suffer London loss as Wentz throws three TDs in Eagles win

Philadelphia Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood

The Philadelphia Eagles became the first team to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in London since 2014 as the reigning Super Bowl champions moved to 4-4 with a 24-18 win at Wembley.

The Jaguars, an annual fixture in the English capital since 2013, suffered a fourth successive loss and dropped to 3-5 in the AFC South to round off a miserable weekend in London, where four of their players were detained by police on Saturday following an incident at a bar.

It was also another Wembley defeat for owner Shahid Khan, who earlier this month withdrew his offer to buy the stadium from the Football Association.

While 12 of Jacksonville's points were scored by kicker Josh Lambo, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz threw for 286 yards and tossed touchdowns to Dallas Goedert, Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz.

With all eyes on Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles following his benching last week, it was Wentz who suffered an error-prone start as the Jags forced two first-quarter turnovers.

The first came via a Marcell Dareus sack, with Telvin Smith recovering and seeing a long return wiped out by a penalty.

That led to Lambo's first successful field goal as the Jags got on the board, and the Eagles' attempt to respond was scuppered when Wentz was intercepted in the end zone by Jalen Ramsey.

Philadelphia's kicker Jake Elliott made it 3-3 in the second quarter, but Lambo restored the Jags' advantage by slotting over a franchise-record 21st successive field goal from 57 yards, his longest in the NFL.

Their offense had a chance to increase the lead when driving during the two-minute warning, only for Keelan Cole's costly fumble to give Philadelphia the ball at midfield.

Four plays later Wentz threw his first touchdown, flinging the ball back across his body for tight end Goedert to roll in for a 32-yard score as the Eagles claimed a 10-6 half-time lead.

They were backed up at their own five in their first offensive series of the third quarter but Wentz initiated a nine-play, 95-yard drive that culminated in a screen pass to Smallwood that he took 36 yards to the house.

Jacksonville needed a response and Bortles, who had just 60 passing yards from seven attempts in the first half, began to air it out, finding four different receivers as Dede Westbrook snagged an 11-yard touchdown at the back of the end zone, with the subsequent two-point conversion unsuccessful.

A third Lambo field goal in the fourth quarter brought the Jags within two, but the Eagles once again marched down the field and Wentz found Ertz on an out-route in the end zone for his third score of the match.

Trailing by nine, DJ Chark was unable to reel in a would-be touchdown as the Jaguars settled for another Lambo field goal midway through the fourth quarter.

And they turned the ball over on downs on their next series, allowing the Eagles to see out the win.