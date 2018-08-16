Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Jaguars DB Ramsey calls Bills QB Allen 'trash'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    16 Aug 2018, 03:06 IST
Jalen Ramsey - cropped
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has labelled Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen "trash" and said he cannot wait to expose him when their teams meet this season.

Third-year DB Ramsey, never shy of offering frank opinions, delivered his withering assessment of the first-round pick in an extensive interview with GQ.

"I think Allen is trash," Ramsey said.

"I don't care what nobody say. He's trash. And it's gonna show too. That's a stupid draft pick to me.

"We play them this year and I'm excited as hell. I hope he's their starting quarterback.

"If you look at his games against big schools, it was always hella interceptions, hella turnovers. It's like, 'Yo, if you're this good, why couldn't you do better?'

"He fits that mould, he's a big, tall quarterback. Big arm, supposedly. I don't see it, personally."

Allen may get a chance to respond on the field with the Bills facing the Jaguars in Week 12, but said he was unconcerned by Ramsey's comments having been initially unaware of them.

"He's not on my team, he's not my team-mate. It doesn't bother me," Allen told reporters.

Ramsey opined on several other quarterbacks, suggesting rookie Lamar Jackson should have been selected before Baltimore made him the 32nd overall pick, and claiming his Ravens team-mate Joe Flacco "sucks".

He was more complimentary of Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Marcus Mariota, Tyrod Taylor, Deshaun Watson, Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz.

However, Ramsey added that he believes Jared Goff is "average to above average," Dak Prescott is "alright” and Matt Ryan is "overrated."

Omnisport
NEWS
Bills sign rookie QB Allen; McCoy reports for start of camp
RELATED STORY
Jaguars suspend Ramsey, Fowler for roles in practice fight
RELATED STORY
Hard Knocks: Bills receiver Coleman can't escape Browns past
RELATED STORY
Jalen Ramsey: Jimmy Garoppolo shouldn't be in NFL Top 100
RELATED STORY
FANTASY PLAYS: RB position in fantasy all about workload
RELATED STORY
Bills' Jones looks forward after tumultuous offseason
RELATED STORY
Benjamin eagerly catching up in 2nd season with Bills
RELATED STORY
FANTASY PLAYS: QB as deep as ever in standard leagues
RELATED STORY
Bills counting on Coleman to leave Browns' baggage behind
RELATED STORY
Bills center Eric Wood still adjusting to retirement
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us