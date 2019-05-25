×
Jaguars' Fournette happy to have fresh start with new season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    25 May 2019, 06:42 IST
fournette-leonard-11262018-getty-ftr.jpg
Leonard Fournette

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is ready for a fresh start ahead of the NFL season.

While he is still with the Jaguars, Fournette is hoping the upcoming campaign will serve as a reboot after an injury and suspension kept him off the field for half the year.

"I'm happy, especially the way I'm here working with my team right now," Fournette – the fourth pick in the 2017 draft – said Friday after organised team activities.

"It's a new year. We have a new team. We're focused and we have new players. It's a new year for us. So it's a new everything. It's a clean start for a lot of us guys.

"We're not focused on the past. The past's the past. Some things I did, whether it was offseason and I admitted to, yeah, I was wrong. We moved on. We're in a good place right now."

The offseason incident Fournette referred to was an arrest in April. The 24-year-old was cited for knowingly driving with a suspended license stemming from a separate incident in November 2018.

Fournette is coming off a disappointing 2018 season. In eight games, he only logged 439 rushing yards and six total touchdowns.

"I kind of put a lot on myself this offseason, like getting my body right," Fournette said. "Just mentally coming back ready to play football. No distractions. Leaving the outside stuff where it's at. I think that's one of the biggest things that us players have a problem with.

"We face a lot of problems, you know what I mean? We have a lot of issues ourselves. And if we're not right with ourselves and then we come out on this field, we're not going to be right in the game."

