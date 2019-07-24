Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey arrives at training camp in armoured truck

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey made quite an entrance at the Jacksonville Jaguars' training camp, pulling up at TIAA Bank Field in an armoured truck containing what appeared to be bags of money.

The cornerback took things a step further by having comedian HaHa Davis announce his arrival with a megaphone.

"Y'all know what time it is. This man covers so good, he could have his own cell phone service," Davis said.

"The man is so good they're going to give him his own jail, called Jalen County, because these receivers are on 24-hour lockdown!

"If you check his pockets, he has Master Locks in his pockets – they're on lockdown all season! The man, the myth, Jalen Ramsey.

"It's time to get that money, money."

Ramsey, 24, was drafted fifth overall by Jacksonville in 2016 and the team exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie deal after he earned his second straight Pro Bowl selection following the 2018 campaign.

However, Ramsey told reporters last month he is not expecting a contract extension in 2019, so he will be playing out the final year of his rookie contract.

He had 65 tackles, three interceptions and 13 pass breakups in 2018.