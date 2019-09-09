Jaguars QB Foles says he'll undergo surgery

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 09 Sep 2019, 05:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles revealed he will undergo surgery on Monday after suffering a left shoulder injury.

Foles' debut with the Jaguars did not go according to plan following Sunday's 40-26 NFL loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After throwing a touchdown in the first quarter, the 30-year-old was taken back to the locker room and quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

It was later reported that Foles has a broken left collarbone, though the Jaguars have yet to address the severity of the injury.

INJURY UPDATE:



QB Nick Foles has been ruled out with a left shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/ChOxvmBOJR — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 8, 2019

"It's not the way you want to start your time here. It's unfortunate," Foles - who arrived from the Philadelphia Eagles - told reporters. "But at the same time I'm going to stay positive and trust the good Lord in this time.

"Sometimes things don't happen like we expect them to, but we just have to have faith that it's for a reason. I'm still grateful I get to be a part of this team.

"I'll have surgery tomorrow to get this thing rolling and trust the good Lord for healing and be ready to roll when I am."

Foles was hit by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during a 36-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DJ Chark.

Advertisement

The Jaguars medical staff tended to him and took him to the locker room. Minutes later, he was ruled out for the game.

Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew took over for Foles. Before the injury, Foles had completed five of eight passes for 75 yards and one touchdown.

This past offseason, Foles signed a four-year, $88million deal with Jacksonville.