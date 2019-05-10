×
Jaguars' Smith to sit out 2019 NFL season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    10 May 2019, 01:56 IST
smith-telvin-5919-usnews-getty-ftr
Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith

Telvin Smith has announced he will not be on the field for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season.

The linebacker said on Thursday that he is taking time away from the NFL to "get my world in order", although he reiterated he is not retiring.

Smith, 28, has been the subject of trade rumours and sat out the early portion of the Jaguars' voluntary offseason activities.

"It was said to me from a great coach that in order for the man to be his best, he must get his world in order," Smith posted on Instagram.

"At this time, I must take time away from this game and get my world in order. I must give this time back to myself, my family and my health.

"I appreciate all the support I will and will not get. I just ask y'all respect my decision to not play football this season.

I know the rumours of trade talk came about, but I started my career in Jacksonville and the day I do decide to call it quits will be right here in Duval.

"I love y'all and even in my time off, it's #10toesdwn, ya feel me!!! Love!"

The Jaguars responded in a statement: "We will not have a comment about Telvin Smith's statement at this time.

"We need to have a conversation with Telvin to understand the situation and the circumstances. If there is a way we can support him we need to understand that."

Smith went to the Pro Bowl in 2017, the same year he signed a four-year $45million extension.

In his five seasons with Jacksonville, he has 587 combined tackles with 7.5 sacks and nine interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns.

