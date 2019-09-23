Jalen Ramsey calls in sick for practice amid Jaguars trade request

Jalen Ramsey's trade request has taken an interesting turn after the cornerback called in sick for Monday's Jacksonville Jaguars practice session.

After it was reported that the Jaguars have no interest in trading their star defensive back and that talks with teams had stalled, Ramsey called the team on Sunday night.

According to widespread reports, he said he would not be at practice on Monday because he is unwell and believes he has the flu.

Coach Doug Marrone confirmed the 24-year-old is scheduled to see the team's doctor on Monday to ascertain the extent of his illness.

Asked about the unusual timing of the sickness, the head coach said: "I'm not getting into that - if you're sick, you're sick. I mean, what are you going to do?

"It's happened a bunch. [Players] are sick, they will call in and depending on the type of sickness they stay away because you obviously don't want to get anyone else sick.

"They will see the doctor, he will get back to us and say what is going on and we will take it from there. To me it is nothing as big, but I understand that is probably a big story because of the other things that are surrounding it.



"It has happened before, I don’t want to exaggerate and say hundreds of times, but it has happened quite a bit - and a couple of times since I have been head coach here.

"It is early in the week so we are game planning with the ones we have unless the doctor says something different. I control the things that I can control."

News that Ramsey requested a trade broke last week after he and Marrone were seen getting into a heated argument on the sideline in Week 2's game against the Houston Texans.

It was a meeting with team management that did not go well in the aftermath of that game which led to his trade request.

Ramsey said: "Some disrespectful things were said on their end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent as soon as I walked out, and I told him, I said, 'It's time; my time is up here in Jacksonville. I want to ask for a trade'."

He then held a press conference where he said he did not want to distract from the team's efforts against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, vowing to give his all as along as he remained a Jaguars player.

Despite wanting to leave, Ramsey went on to help the Jags to defeat the Titans, having nine total tackles and one forced fumble in the 20-7 win.