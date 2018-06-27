Jalen Ramsey: Jimmy Garoppolo shouldn't be in NFL Top 100

Jimmy Garoppolo still has a lot left to prove before he should be included in the NFL's Top 100, according to Jalen Ramsey.

Jalen Ramsey thinks the hype surrounding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is a little too much.

Garoppolo landed at 90th on NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2018 list, which is voted on by the players themselves.

But Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Ramsey does not believe Garoppolo has done enough to merit a place on the list.

"Not yet, not yet," the Jaguars cornerback told NFL Network. "What he play — five games?

"He has good potential. I think he'll be a good player, but off my experience in playing him, it was a lot of scheme stuff. It wasn't like he was just dicing us up. It was a lot of scheme stuff."

Garoppolo, traded from the New England Patriots to San Francisco on October 30, took over starting quarterback duties for the 49ers for the last five games of the regular season and led the team to a perfect record in that time.

He was rewarded with a five-year contract worth $137.5million with $90m in guarantees in February.

In Week 16, the 49ers and Jaguars faced off, and Garoppolo finished with 21 of 30 completed passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, plus a rushing touchdown, in a 44-33 win for San Francisco.

However, Ramsey said it was not so much Garoppolo's talent that thwarted the Jags, but the fact that they did not know what to expect from him.

"Nobody had a scheme on him [in 2017]," Ramsey added. "There was not a lot of film out on him."