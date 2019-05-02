×
Jamaal Charles retires after signing one-day deal with Chiefs

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    02 May 2019, 03:44 IST
Jamaal Charles
Jamaal Charles

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Jamaal Charles to a one-day contract so he can retire as a member of the team.

After penning his ceremonial deal, Charles received a "final handoff" from Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs' practice field.

Selected by the Chiefs as a third-round pick in 2008, he became the team's all-time leader in rushing yards with 7,260 over the course of nine years.

He also averaged 5.4 yards per carry in his career — an NFL high for running backs with a minimum of 750 carries.

However, a torn ACL in late 2015 derailed his season, and Charles was not his explosive self after that.

The Chiefs gave it another go for the 2016 season, but finally released the veteran in February 2017. Charles spent that season as a reserve with the Denver Broncos, then signed with the Jaguars briefly last October but was cut after appearing in two games. 

He said in an Instagram post at the time that he had likely played his last NFL game. 

Charles made the Pro Bowl four times, was the league's rushing touchdown leader (12) in 2013 and was a two-time first-team All-Pro.

