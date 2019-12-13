Jameis Winston to face Lions, says Bucs head coach Bruce Arians

Jameis Winston will start at quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Detroit Lions, head coach Bruce Arians has confirmed.

Winston suffered a hand injury in the win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and though he finished the game, he was limited at practice this week.

The fifth-year starter was reportedly only able to throw tennis balls on Thursday, yet he had progressed to a football at Friday's practice, after which Arians revealed he would face the Lions.

"Jameis threw the ball well today and he's ready to go," Arians told reporters.

Asked what he wanted to see from Winston, Arians added: "Just to be able to use strength with the ball and holding onto it - more so getting it knocked out of his hand than throwing it - and he's fine."

"I just want to win, and we’ve been doing a great job of doing that the past three weeks. So we have to try our best to go up to Detroit to get another one.”



: QB Jameis Winston pic.twitter.com/9vEtuePCdh — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 12, 2019

Winston has had a typically up-and-down season with the Bucs, as has been the case for most of his NFL career.

He leads the league with 23 interceptions - seven more than any other quarterback - but has also thrown 26 touchdowns, a figure only MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, who has played one more game, can better.

Winston is one of only two quarterbacks to have thrown for over 4,000 passing yards in 2019 and is seven yards behind Dak Prescott, the NFL's leader in that category.

The 6-7 Buccaneers cannot make the postseason in a stacked NFC, but Winston is playing for a new contract in 2020, either in Tampa Bay or elsewhere.