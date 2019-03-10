×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged

Associated Press
NEWS
News
21   //    10 Mar 2019, 08:42 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez said yes to Alex Rodriguez's proposal, and with the rock he presented, who could say no?

The couple posted an Instagram photo of their hands with a massive engagement ring on Lopez's ring finger. The former Yankees shortstop captioned his photo with "she said yes" and a heart emoji.

The couple has been dating since early 2017 and later that year landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine with their celebrity couple nickname, J-Rod.

In January, Rodriguez told The Associated Press that he and Lopez had similar backgrounds and her latest film "Second Act" reflected the ties that drew them together.

"It really resembles a lot of the arc that Jennifer and I lived in our life: Both born in New York, both come from immigrant parents, both have two children, both Latino Americano — her from Puerto Rico, me from Dominican Republic. We've been through our ups and downs, but here we are in our 40s and trying to live the best lives possible and, at the same time, give back and pay it forward," Rodriguez said.

It will be Lopez's fourth marriage and Rodriguez's second. Each has two children from previous marriages.

Associated Press
NEWS
With 'Second Act,' Jennifer Lopez makes her own opportunity
RELATED STORY
Employee Engagement & Active Living
RELATED STORY
Thurman returns from injuries to beat Lopez, retain title
RELATED STORY
Super Bowl week to feature Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Migos
RELATED STORY
Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution; one alleged incident on day of AFC title game
RELATED STORY
Authorities: Kraft visited parlor for sex on day of AFC game
RELATED STORY
Redskins remain 'optimistic' QB Alex Smith will play again
RELATED STORY
How has access to online sports benefited sports lovers?
RELATED STORY
Redskins QB Alex Smith released from hospital
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Keselowski shakes off flu to win at Atlanta
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us