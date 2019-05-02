×
Jerry Jones: No reason why Dallas Cowboys won't be better in 2019

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    02 May 2019, 22:08 IST
Jerry-Jones-092517-USNews-Getty-FTR
Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones believes the Dallas Cowboys can win more than just a division title after making changes for the 2019 season.

The Dallas owner expressed optimism on Wednesday that his team will be better than it was last year, despite winning the NFC East with a 10-6 record.

They have altered their coaching staff, firing offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and promoting Kellen Moore, while strengthening their roster by trading for defensive end Robert Quinn.

"Everything we were about was improving from where we were this year," Jones said, according to quotes in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"There is no reason. There is no tangible reason we shouldn't be expected to be better than we were last year."

Jones expressed optimism that Dallas' changes will lead to improvements when it comes to their offense, having only acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper midway through the previous campaign.

"I think we have [made improvements] coaching-wise," Jones said. "We are going to do that scheme-wise. We are going to have real scheme changes on offense. That is going to improve us.

"I don't mean to be trite. We are going to make a big effort to be better offensively. We are going to try to challenge the [opposition's] defense more. We are going to try to expand our options."

The Cowboys will have their first full season with a dynamic duo of Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott. 

Dallas acquired Cooper from the Oakland Raiders in October and he made an immediate impact. In nine starts, he caught 53 passes for 725 yards and six touchdowns.

Jones has not seen the team advance beyond the divisional round of the playoffs since 1995, which is the last time the franchise won the Super Bowl.

