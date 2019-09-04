Jets' Bell on Steelers: They had something special and let it go

Le'Veon Bell said the Pittsburgh Steelers "had something special and they let it go" as he prepares to get his career with the New York Jets underway.

Bell left the Steelers for NFL rivals the Jets in March, signing a four-year, $52.2million contract following a contract dispute in Pittsburgh.

A three-time Pro Bowler, star running back Bell was originally selected by Pittsburgh out of Michigan State in the second round of the 2013 draft and spent his first five seasons with the team.

Bell was asked about the situation with the Steelers and the 27-year-old told USA Today: "Even before I got to Pittsburgh, you always got to look somewhere to find that chip on your shoulder for motivation.

"So when I got to Pittsburgh, I used that from the draft. I remember all the teams that passed on me. 'I'm going to make you regret it'. Then I got to Pittsburgh and we had the whole contract thing that happened. It didn't work out in Pittsburgh.

"I'm out of Pittsburgh. And now I'm in a new city, a new team, and a lot of people haven't even given us a chance cause they don't like our roster. They think we don't have the talent.

"I'm thinking I'm going to show everybody. I'm going to show people that, look, Pittsburgh had something special and they let it go. That's what I'm going to go out there and do."

Bell rushed for 35 touchdowns during his time with the Steelers and he added: "I would do everything the same. I wouldn't change a thing."

The Jets fired former head coach Todd Bowles in late December and hired Adam Gase to replace him.

New York quarterback Sam Darnold told reporters he expects the team's offense to be "electric" this season with the additions of Bell and Gase.

"I think we're going to do some fun things out there with all the tempo and all the different things we can do," Darnold said. "It'll be fun, it will be fun to watch us and hopefully we are going to put up a lot of points."

The Jets will open the regular season against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.