Jets deny interest in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 25 Dec 2018, 00:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jim Harbaugh

The New York Jets have denied reports they want Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to take over at the end of the season.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Jets are keen for former San Francisco 49ers boss Harbaugh to take over from Todd Bowles ahead of the 2019 season and are readying an offer that would increase his earnings by $7million.

However, the Jets have denied that is the case.

"Todd Bowles is our head coach. There is no truth to the report of our interest in Jim Harbaugh," Jets CEO and chairman Christopher Johnson said.

Statement from Christopher Johnson, Chairman and CEO:



“Todd Bowles is our Head Coach. There is no truth to the report of our interest in Jim Harbaugh." — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 24, 2018

Harbaugh earlier this month outlined he has no intentions of leaving the Wolverines.

"This is a choreographed message that comes up at this time every year before signing day," Harbaugh said.

"It's people spreading messages to further their own personal agenda. But I'm on record right here, right now: I'm not going anywhere. I'm staying at Michigan. We have big plans here, and there's a lot we want to accomplish."