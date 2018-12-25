×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Jets deny interest in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    25 Dec 2018, 00:01 IST
Jim-Harbaugh-111516-USNews-Getty-FTR
Jim Harbaugh

The New York Jets have denied reports they want Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to take over at the end of the season.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Jets are keen for former San Francisco 49ers boss Harbaugh to take over from Todd Bowles ahead of the 2019 season and are readying an offer that would increase his earnings by $7million.

However, the Jets have denied that is the case.

"Todd Bowles is our head coach. There is no truth to the report of our interest in Jim Harbaugh," Jets CEO and chairman Christopher Johnson said.

Harbaugh earlier this month outlined he has no intentions of leaving the Wolverines.

"This is a choreographed message that comes up at this time every year before signing day," Harbaugh said.

"It's people spreading messages to further their own personal agenda. But I'm on record right here, right now: I'm not going anywhere. I'm staying at Michigan. We have big plans here, and there's a lot we want to accomplish."

Omnisport
NEWS
Harbaugh says he's staying at Michigan, not returning to NFL
RELATED STORY
Michigan-Michigan State spat spills into new week
RELATED STORY
Michigan, Florida will meet again, this time in Peach Bowl
RELATED STORY
No. 14 Michigan out to change narrative vs No. 12 Notre Dame
RELATED STORY
John Harbaugh to return as Ravens coach in 2019
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Michigan is B1G's best; Tide-Tigers IV?
RELATED STORY
Patterson throws 3 TDs, No. 4 Michigan beats Rutgers 42-7
RELATED STORY
Rules changes, young stars put NFL at top of ratings game
RELATED STORY
Michigan's Higdon stokes hype, predicts win over Ohio State
RELATED STORY
We have a plan - Ravens coach Harbaugh prepared for...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us