Jets' Le'Veon Bell 'frustrated' by start to NFL season

New York Jets star Le'Veon Bell said he is "frustrated" by the team's winless start to the NFL season.

The struggling Jets dropped to 0-2 following Monday's 23-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

New York have dealt with multiple injuries to open the season, while quarterback Sam Darnold has also been sidelined with mono.

"It's easy to get down, but I don't let that negativity affect me," Bell wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

"I'm BLESSED! I'm healthy, secure, & back doing what I love! Yea, I'm frustrated things haven't went our way.

"But I look at life and think, how can I complain? I'm grateful to be in this position & to play this game."

Bell signed a four-year, $52.5million deal with the Jets in March after holding out from the Pittsburgh Steelers all of last season because of a contract dispute.

The three-time Pro Bowler has rushed for 128 yards on 38 carries in 2019 and also added a touchdown reception.

"We have to go back to work on Wednesday, watch the film, have a good week of practice and get better on the details and execute," Bell told reporters after the Jets' loss to the Browns. "We have the playmakers to do it, so just make it happen."

The Jets were down to their third-string quarterback against Cleveland after Trevor Siemian suffered a season-ending injury in the first half, which led to a noticeable increase in Bell's workload.

Bell finished the loss with 21 rushing attempts and 10 catches.

"I thought he gave us everything he had," Jets head coach Adam Gase said post-game. "I don't know how much more he could've done. ... He was extremely positive on the sideline, trying to keep everybody going and just trying to find a way. He wanted to get in the end zone for us."

New York are set to face reigning Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots away from home on Sunday.