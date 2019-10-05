Jets quarterback Darnold ruled out of Eagles clash

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is going to need at least one more week of recovery before returning to the field.

Jets coach Adam Gase told reporters on Friday that Darnold has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Eagles as he continues to recuperate from glandular fever.

Darnold was scheduled to undergo bloodwork and have an ultrasound on his spleen on Friday morning to determine whether he was ready to play, but Luke Falk will get the call instead.

"When we told [Darnold], the first thing he says is, 'I feel like I'm letting the other guys down,'" Gase said, via NFL Media. "He did everything he was asked to do. It just didn't work out for him."

Darnold had not lifted, run or thrown since being diagnosed last month but ramped up his workouts this week after being cleared for non-contact drills on Monday, offering hope that he could make his return on time.

He did note on Thursday that, as badly as he wanted to return to the field, he did not want to take any unnecessary chances.

Coach Gase announces that QB Sam Darnold is out Sunday for #NYJvsPHI. — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 4, 2019

"It's a tough thing because you want to stay safe," Darnold told reporters. "I want to make sure that I'm safe out there and that I'm not gonna die... For me, sitting back and watching the team play and not having anything to do with the win or the loss, it's not a good feeling for me."

Darnold, selected by the Jets with the No. 3 pick in the 2018 draft, has been out since September 12.

In two games, Falk has gone 32 of 47 for 296 yards and one interception. He has also been sacked seven times.

The Jets (0-4) travel to face the Eagles (2-2) on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1300 ET.