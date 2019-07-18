Jimmy Garoppolo: It was invaluable to learn from Tom Brady

Jimmy Garoppolo is grateful to have learned from one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL, New England Patriots superstar Tom Brady.

San Francisco 49ers QB Garoppolo was poised for a breakout NFL season in 2018 after escaping Tom Brady's shadow in New England, but a knee injury four weeks into the season halted those plans.

Now preparing for his comeback, Garoppolo still credits the Patriots star and six-time Super Bowl champion for helping him develop and ultimately be able to bounce back after studying under him for the first three years of his NFL career.

"The preparation as a whole was tremendous just to see it, to be in the same room as it, to learn from it," Garoppolo told The Ringer's Kevin Clark.

"To be a rookie and see that, it was invaluable. I can barely put it into words. What you learn is playing the game within the game, that's a big part of Tom.

"I don't even know if he told me that [directly], but he would always talk about the game within the game. He would talk about the snap count, and he'd say, 'You're going to go on two on this play' and he'd have a specific reason."

Garoppolo signed the biggest contract in NFL history at the time last season, a five-year deal worth $137.5million that carried a salary cap hit of $37m, though he went down with the season-ending injury against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 23 and had surgery October 3.

The 27-year-old threw for 718 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions before being sidelined.

Now healthy again with some new targets after the Niners added Tevin Coleman, Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd this offseason, Garoppolo is feeling optimistic about the future.

"The rehab has been great. The whole process, the training staff, and all the coaches put together a great plan. It really went well," Garoppolo said.

"To participate in [offseason training activities] the way I did and, hopefully, being full-go for training camp, I couldn't ask for much more coming off an ACL. Knock on wood; we'll keep it going and stay in a good place."