John Ross injury update: Bengals receiver placed on IR

John Ross

John Ross's breakout season has come to a screeching halt due to a shoulder injury.

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Wednesday they have placed the 2017 first-round pick on injured reserve and signed receiver Stanley Morgan from the practice squad.

Ross hurt his shoulder during the Bengals' 27-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

He was seen in a sling on the sideline during the game and did not return after being injured early in the fourth quarter. NFL Media later reported he could be absent for around a month.

Ross got off to a great start this season, with 11 catches for 270 yards and three touchdowns through his first two games, which eclipsed his entire output over his first two NFL seasons.

His absence marks a big blow for a Bengals offense that has struggled over the last two weeks.

Cincinnati are 0-4 to start the year, but they will have a good chance to get a win in Week 5. The Bengals are at home to another winless team in the Arizona Cardinals (0-3-1).