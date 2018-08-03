Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Johnathan Cyprien has torn ACL, Titans may look at Eric Reid

Associated Press
News
9   //    03 Aug 2018, 00:04 IST
AP Image

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee safety Johnathan Cyprien will miss the season with a torn left ACL, and coach Mike Vrabel says veteran Eric Reid is among the safeties the Titans want to look at as a potential replacement.

Cyprien left practice Wednesday after grabbing at his left knee. He walked to the locker room with trainers. Vrabel announced after practice Thursday that Cyprien tore his ACL.

The Titans have Kendrick Lewis and Demontre Hurst among the other options at safety on the roster.

Vrabel says the Titans are in the process of trying to bring in Reid along with other safeties for a workout. Reid, one of the players who kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality, has been out of work since playing out his contract with San Francisco.

Cyprien signed a four-year deal last season. He started 10 games after dealing with an injured hamstring last year.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

Associated Press
