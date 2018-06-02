Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Johnny Manziel not in CFL 'to be treated like s***'

Johnny Manziel showed flashes of his old football self in his CFL debut, as he had to contend with repeated trash talk.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 02 Jun 2018, 20:27 IST
5
Johnny Manziel
Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel responded to trash talk on his preseason CFL debut by telling his opponents, "I’m not going to be treated like s***."

Quarterback Manziel appeared for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the first time on Friday, impressing as he made plays with his legs, found open receivers on scrambles and showed flashes of why his new coach, June Jones, suggested last year that he could become the best player in CFL history.

But the 25-year-old, whose NFL career was derailed by off-field issues, also had to contend with jibes from Toronto Argonauts defenders in a 36-18 defeat, prompting a strong response.

"I’m not here to be pushed over," Manziel said after standing up for himself on the field.

"You can come at me because my name's in the papers, my name's on TV. You can come at me. I'm not backing down.

"I'm here for a reason. I'm here to play ball. I'm not going to be treated like s***."

And Jones saw cause for optimism in his new star man's performance.

"He did some good things," Jones said. "He's got a game presence. He just hasn't been here quite as long. He's not flustered, he's not rattled."

Johnny Manziel signs with CFL in path back to football
RELATED STORY
Manziel makes CFL debut in Hamilton's exhibition loss
RELATED STORY
Johnny Sauter wins NASCAR Truck race at Charlotte
RELATED STORY
Crashes claim some of Indianapolis 500's biggest stars
RELATED STORY
Helio chasing No. 4 as his Indy 500 career winds down
RELATED STORY
Quest to find an Indy 500 ride can be yearlong effort
RELATED STORY
Mastering self-talk: What to tell yourself before the game
RELATED STORY
Trump suggests NFL players who kneel shouldn't be in US
RELATED STORY
COLUMN: Best name in racing shows willpower to win Indy 500
RELATED STORY
Brit Jay Howard not stepping out of Indy 500 for anyone
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...