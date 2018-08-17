Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Johnny Manziel says he had 'delayed onset concussion'

Associated Press
NEWS
News
20   //    17 Aug 2018, 03:12 IST
AP Image

MONTREAL (AP) — Johnny Manziel described his condition as a "delayed onset concussion" and said he had headaches.

The Montreal quarterback spoke on a podcast Thursday, five days after taking a big hit and fumbling at the goal line in the Alouettes' 24-17 loss at Ottawa.

Manziel was cleared to stay in the game after being checked out by the referee, the league injury spotter and the team's doctor. He missed practice Tuesday and was placed under concussion protocol Wednesday.

"As far as him going to get blood work done, that was in relation to his medication (for bipolar disorder)," coach Mike Sherman said. "The side-effects of his medication are very similar to what someone who took a blow to the head could be."

Manziel attended team meetings, but didn't practice this week. He didn't speak to the media.

"I walked by him today and I asked how he was feeling and he said OK, but it wasn't OK good, it was just kind of OK," Sherman said.

With Manziel out, Antonio Pipkin will start Saturday night at Edmonton. He'll be the injury-ravaged Alouettes' fifth starter and sixth quarterback overall in nine games.

Montreal is 1-7 this season and has won just once in 19 games going back a year.

