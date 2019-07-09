Jones confident on fresh Atlanta Falcons contract

Julio Jones

Julio Jones will be at the Atlanta Falcons' training camp after revealing he has been promised a new contract by franchise owner Arthur Blank.

The Falcons have not shied away from publicising their wishes to keep Jones, with Blank previously saying he wants to make sure the receiver is a Falcon for life.

Jones has two years left on a five-year, $71million deal he signed in 2015, but the expectation is that he will have a new contract before the season starts.

In 2018 he held out from camps and practices until the Falcons gave him a slight pay rise and promised him they would work on another deal ahead of the 2019 campaign.

"Mr Blank gave us his word," Jones told TMZ Sports. "That's golden. [Blank's] word is that it's going to get done. There's no stress on my end. I'm not thinking about it.

"[Blank] makes it easy for me to go out and just work every day and not have one of those situations where there's a holdout or anything like that."

2 months from today, it all begins in Minneapolis. #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/Ayu1yFPReu — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 8, 2019

Jones, 30, does not plan to leave the NFL behind anytime soon, but he is looking at his health at the end of every season.

"I'm year-to-year, man, for me, I haven't felt like I've lost a step," he said. "But as soon as I feel like I'm losing a step or I'm slowing down or I can't produce or I can't help my team-mates or things like that, that's when I will slow down."

Jones had 113 receptions for 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season.