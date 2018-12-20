×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Josh Gordon 'stepping away' from Patriots, reportedly facing another suspension

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    20 Dec 2018, 21:11 IST
Gordon-Josh-USNews-102918-ftr-getty
Josh Gordon

The struggling New England Patriots will be down a key weapon for the foreseeable future after wide receiver Josh Gordon announced he is "stepping away from the football field for a bit to focus on my mental health".

Gordon, who was traded to the Patriots from the Cleveland Browns in September, revealed his decision in a Twitter post on Thursday.

However, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero duly reported on the league's official website that Gordon "is facing another indefinite suspension for violating terms of his reinstatement under the substance abuse policy, according to a source informed of his status."

In his Twitter post, Gordon wrote: "I take my mental health very seriously at this point to ensure I remain able to perform at the highest level. I have recently felt like I could have a better grasp on things mentally.

"With that said, I will be stepping away from the football field for a bit to focus on my mental health. I would like to thank Coach [Bill] Belichick, [Patriots owner] Mr. [Robert] Kraft, as well as countless others within the Patriots organization for their continued support.

"I want to thank my fans for their support as well as I continue down the path getting back to 100%." 

Gordon missed all of 2015 and 2016 due to suspensions and played only five games in 2017.

In 11 games with New England, he has 40 receptions for a team-high 720 yards and three touchdowns.

The Patriots (9-5) will finish the regular season with home games against the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

Omnisport
NEWS
Patriots' Gordon stepping away to focus on mental health
RELATED STORY
Patriots sign Josh Gordon from Browns
RELATED STORY
Patriots WR Josh Gordon listed as questionable to face Lions
RELATED STORY
Brady discusses Patriots' trade for Gordon
RELATED STORY
Edelman thinks Gordon 'can be a really big piece' for...
RELATED STORY
Patriots WR Gordon discusses playing with Brady
RELATED STORY
Gordon questionable to make Patriots debut against Dolphins
RELATED STORY
Gordon on playing for Patriots: I'm going to take...
RELATED STORY
Browns releasing troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon
RELATED STORY
Brady leads Patriots past Colts
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us