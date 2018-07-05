Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Joshua lines up Wembley for fights in September and April

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    05 Jul 2018, 15:57 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua's next two fights are at Wembley Stadium in September and April.

Joshua will defend his WBA, IBF and WBO belts there on Sept. 22, and return to Wembley on April 13.

His promoter Matchroom was in negotiations with WBA mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin for September after dealings for a unification bout with WBC champion Deontay Wilder stalled. An announcement is expected next week.

Joshua's successful challenge against Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley drew a British post-war attendance record of 90,000 in April 2017.

He has since twice filled Principality Stadium in Cardiff, defending his belts against Carlos Takam last October before taking Joseph Parker's WBO belt in March. Both events pulled in a combined 150,000 fans.

"I am returning to Wembley after two mega fights in Cardiff," Joshua said in a statement. "Being north London born and raised it is in my blood. The opportunity to fight in such an iconic stadium is normally a once-in-career opportunity, so to be given the chance to fight there again is amazing. Wembley just added a fourth lion to the den."

Joshua ordered by WBA to fight Povetkin and ditch Wilder
RELATED STORY
Moving up: Lomachenko fights Linares in search of 3rd title
RELATED STORY
Why Does Cheating Exist In Sports And Can Meditation...
RELATED STORY
620 Dreams and a billion-plus aspirations
RELATED STORY
Max Holloway out of UFC 226 title bout with concussion woes
RELATED STORY
5 most dominant athletes in sport for the week 18 April -...
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018, 7th April schedule: Fixtures, TV...
RELATED STORY
Why We Should Be Talking About Ethics In Sports At This...
RELATED STORY
5 best gold wins for Indians at CWG 2018
RELATED STORY
Punk set for UFC 225 in wake of fight of his life in court
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us