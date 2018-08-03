Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Judge to hear Nassar's request that she disqualify herself

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    03 Aug 2018, 10:35 IST
AP Image

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A judge who sentenced disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar to prison for molesting girls will hold a hearing on a request that she disqualify herself from his appeal of the sentence.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina will hear arguments in her Lansing, Michigan, courtroom on Friday.

Nassar's court-appointed appellate lawyers say the judge was biased. They cite her inappropriate comments, such as saying she would allow someone "to do to him what he did to others" if the constitution allowed.

The Michigan attorney general's office defends Aquilina's conduct and says she was channeling "the community's frustration and moral outrage."

Nassar, who is serving a 60-year federal term for child pornography possession, is contesting a 40- to 175-year state sentence ordered by Aquilina. He wants to be resentenced by another judge.

Associated Press
NEWS
