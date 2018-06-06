Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Jury clears ex-wrestler CM Punk in defamation lawsuit

Associated Press
NEWS
News 06 Jun 2018, 16:50 IST
AP Image

CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors have cleared former World Wrestling Entertainment champ CM Punk of defamation and invasion of privacy in a lawsuit brought by a wrestling doctor.

Punk, whose real name is Phil Brooks, hugged his wife, former WWE star A.J. Lee., as the panel in Chicago delivered its verdict on Tuesday.

WWE doctor Christopher Amann had sued Brooks over comments that he made in a podcast in 2014 in which he criticized WWE doctors for failing to diagnose a lump that was a staph infection. Fellow wrestler Colt Cabana hosted the podcast and also was cleared.

Amann claimed he'd never been shown the lump.

Brooks' lawyer said her client did not lie.

Brooks is now an Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter, and the 39-year-old has a mixed martial arts bout Saturday against Mike Jackson.

