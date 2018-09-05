Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kaepernick issues 'deserve our attention and action' – NFL

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    05 Sep 2018, 02:33 IST
Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick

The NFL has said the issues raised by Colin Kaepernick "deserve our attention and action" after the player's controversial appearance in a Nike advert.

Kaepernick on Monday posted a photo to his Instagram and Twitter accounts featuring a black-and-white close-up of his face overlaid with an inspirational message: "Believe in Something. Even if it means sacrificing everything". The Nike logo and "Just Do It" slogan were below.

Reports have suggested a shoe and apparel launch could soon follow via the sportswear giant, although reaction to the campaign has varied wildly – from the support of fellow athletes to the burning of Nike footwear by some dismayed customers.

Controversy exploded around the quarterback during the 2016 season when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and perceived racial injustice. 

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017 and has not found work in the NFL since, though the 30-year-old reportedly engaged in discussions with a few teams this offseason. 

Last November Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL in which he alleged that franchise owners colluded to keep him from signing with another team. An NFL request to dismiss the case was denied last month, meaning there is sufficient evidence for it to go to trial.

In a statement on Tuesday, NFL executive vice-president of communications and public affairs Jocelyn Moore said: "The National Football League believes in dialogue, understanding and unity.

"We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive change in our communities.

"The social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action." 

 

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt

A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on

Omnisport
NEWS
Arbitrator sends Kaepernick's grievance against NFL to trial
Dolphins' Kenny Stills calls out NFL for 'blackballing'...
NFL players protest during anthem, Kaepernick tweets support
Colin Kaepernick's Nike deal prompts flurry of debate online
NFL players union files grievance over anthem policy
Column: Kaep scores first, but likely no winners in the end
NFL, NFLPA freeze anthem rules amid backlash to Miami policy
NFL players protest during anthem, drawing rebuke from Trump
NFL 2018: Questions abound, from anthems to rule changes
Trump calls off Eagles visit over anthem dispute
