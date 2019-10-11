Kaepernick's representatives seek to 'set the record straight' with fact sheet

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick's representatives have released a fact sheet in a bid to "set the record straight" regarding the quarterback's continued absence from the NFL.

The former San Francisco 49ers star has been out of the league since the 2016 season, when he started to kneel during the national anthem in protest at racial injustice in the United States.

Kaepernick filed a collusion case against the NFL and its ownership - a settlement was reached in February but terms were not disclosed.

While Eric Reid, who protested alongside his former team-mate and also filed a grievance with the league, has a three-year contract with the Carolina Panthers, Kaepernick is still without a team.

In a two-page statement released on Thursday by representatives Jeff Nalley and Jasmine Windham, in which they claim "nothing is up for interpretation or debate", they say Kaepernick left San Francisco partially "to maximise potential employment opportunities".

However, they revealed Kaepernick has not been offered a contract by a single NFL team since and has only been invited to visit one - the Seattle Seahawks.

“There have been so many false narratives in the media regarding Colin, we believe it’s important to set the record straight, again.” Please read this!! Don’t believe the lies being told about my brother .@Kaepernick7 pic.twitter.com/n7J384bT96 — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) October 10, 2019

The statement read: "I have reached out to all 32 teams about Colin's employment, with little to no response from teams about an opportunity for Colin.

"In 25 years, I have never seen anything like it."

They added the "narrative" Kaepernick demanded a specific salary was "completely false", while revealing he has been working five days a week for three years in a bid to play again.

On the second page, Kaepernick's representatives list a series of statistics which aim to show he is good enough to play at the highest level.

"In summary, it is difficult to think of another young player in NFL history with statistics and character as impressive as Colin's not being given an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster after what he has accomplished," the release concludes.

Kaepernick and Reid both shared the statements via their Twitter accounts.

Reid wrote: "Please read this!! Don’t believe the lies being told about my brother, @Kaepernick7."