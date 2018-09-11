Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kaepernick selling jerseys with '#IMWITHKAP' and the number seven

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    11 Sep 2018, 05:26 IST
colin-kaepernick-9216-usnews-getty-FTR
Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick has announced he is selling limited-edition jerseys that include '#IMWITHKAP' and the number seven that he wore during the six years he spent with the San Francisco 49ers.

The hashtag that sits above the number seven on the front of the jersey was started in support of Kaepernick after he began kneeling during the playing of the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the United States.

The jerseys are available for pre-sale with 20 percent of the proceeds going to Kaepernick's Know Your Rights foundation, a free campaign for youth that is funded by the 30-year-old to help raise awareness on self-empowerment and interacting with law enforcement.

There are four sizes, small through extra large, with the youth jersey priced at $99.99 and the adult jersey selling for $174.99.

Kaepernick has been in the headlines after Nike unveiled the latest 'Just Do It' campaign starring the ex-49ers QB, with one image reading: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

