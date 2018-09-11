Kaepernick selling jerseys with '#IMWITHKAP' and the number seven

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 18 // 11 Sep 2018, 05:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick has announced he is selling limited-edition jerseys that include '#IMWITHKAP' and the number seven that he wore during the six years he spent with the San Francisco 49ers.

The hashtag that sits above the number seven on the front of the jersey was started in support of Kaepernick after he began kneeling during the playing of the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the United States.

The jerseys are available for pre-sale with 20 percent of the proceeds going to Kaepernick's Know Your Rights foundation, a free campaign for youth that is funded by the 30-year-old to help raise awareness on self-empowerment and interacting with law enforcement.

There are four sizes, small through extra large, with the youth jersey priced at $99.99 and the adult jersey selling for $174.99.

Official #IMWITHKAP Jerseys available for PRE-SALE now! Limited Edition. 20% of all proceeds go to @yourrightscamp. Thank you for your continued support! Shop at https://t.co/xr8M9wiOiq. Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/wPwSvuY7yv — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 10, 2018

Kaepernick has been in the headlines after Nike unveiled the latest 'Just Do It' campaign starring the ex-49ers QB, with one image reading: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."