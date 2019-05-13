Kessler replaces Foles as Eagles bolster Wentz back-up options

New Eagles signing Cody Kessler

After Nick Foles moved from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cody Kessler has moved in the opposite direction.

Quarterback Kessler, who was released by the Jaguars last week, signed a one-year deal with the Eagles on Monday.

He will compete with Nate Sudfeld and Clayton Thorson for the back-up QB role, a position which proved hugely significant in each of the last two years when starter Carson Wentz had each season cut short due to injury.

The 2017 campaign saw Foles famously lead the franchise to their first Super Bowl title.

Kessler, 26, played four matches for Jacksonville last season, going 2-2 after Blake Bortles was benched.

He was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, moving on to the Jags after two seasons.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign well-travelled quarterback Geno Smith.

According to a report from ESPN, Smith is set to sign for his fourth team in as many seasons, where he will compete with Paxton Lynch for reps behind Russell Wilson.