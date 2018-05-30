Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Korean unity at Vatican? Not so fast, but pope cheers anyway

Korean unity at Vatican? Not so fast, but pope cheers anyway

Associated Press
NEWS
News 30 May 2018, 16:59 IST
17
AP Image

VATICAN CITY (AP) — South Korean taekwondo athletes have performed for Pope Francis, after a planned show of Korean unity at the Vatican fell apart when the North pulled out at the last minute.

Pope Francis didn't seem to notice or mind, thanking the athletes Wednesday for their exhibition "which was a show of the will for peace, the two Koreas together."

South Korea's World Taekwondo organization, the Seoul-led international body, said last week that a demonstration team from the North withdrew from the performance over the U.S.-South Korean military drills.

The performance had been planned to ceremonially open the World Taekwondo's Grand Prix competition this week in Rome.

The South's team performed for thousands of people in St. Peter's Square and featured a young girl releasing a dove in a sign of peace.

An Olympic first: Vatican delegation to attend IOC Session
RELATED STORY
A rivalry beyond the shores of UK - Screening of...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The history of Indian football team in...
RELATED STORY
Mastering self-talk: What to tell yourself before the game
RELATED STORY
Atomic kittens: 'Trump and Kim' play nice at Olympics
RELATED STORY
Uncertainty about when Hamilton will sign his new contract
RELATED STORY
NFL players, coaches grapple with new anthem policy
RELATED STORY
5 best gold wins for Indians at CWG 2018
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Bethea: New NFL policy 'not really a compromise'
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...