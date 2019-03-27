Kraft requests jury trial, pleads not guilty to soliciting prostitution charges

Robert Kraft

Attorneys for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Tuesday filed a motion in which he waived his arraignment, pleaded not guilty to all charges and requested a jury trial.

Kraft, 77, was one of 25 men charged after an investigation by police into human trafficking in Palm Beach County.

He faces two counts of soliciting prostitution at a day spa in Jupiter, Florida.

Kraft reportedly rejected a plea deal that would have seen him serve 100 hours of community service, pay $10,000 in fines and attend a class on the negative effects of prostitution in exchange for admitting he would be found guilty of the charges in court.

He was scheduled to face an arraignment hearing in the case on Thursday.

Kraft last week broke his silence by issuing an apology.

"I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard." he stated.

"Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being.

"I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman [his late wife, Myra, who died in 2011], the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years.

"As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try to make a difference. I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect."