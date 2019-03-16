×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kyle Busch eyeing historic 200th win as NASCAR hits Fontana

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    16 Mar 2019, 06:27 IST
AP Image

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — If Kyle Busch earns his landmark 200th victory across NASCAR's three major series this weekend in Southern California, don't expect him to do much to celebrate the achievement.

"Maybe a hat or something in Victory Lane," Busch said Friday, his indifference obvious in his voice. "Other than that, we go on to the next one."

Although he has opinions about his place in NASCAR history, Busch will allow others to debate it after his victory odometer rolls over to zeros and he ties Richard Petty's career wins mark.

The 33-year-old Busch arrived at Fontana in no mood to do much reflection on a racing career still in its prime, even while others debate the significance of the list he is likely to top soon.

"It doesn't change anything," Busch said. "We're entered in both races (at Fontana). We come out here and try to do the best we can to win. If we win on Saturday and that's win 200, then so be it. I am certainly not going to sandbag a race or throw a race away to try to win 200 in a Cup race. That's not my way of going about things."

After he moved to the brink of the record by sweeping two races in Phoenix last weekend, Busch could tie Petty's mark as soon as Saturday in his dominant Xfinity Series car. With an additional win in the Cup race in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on Sunday, he would be the winningest driver in NASCAR history.

Or not, depending on how you measure it, of course.

Petty's 200 victories all came at the Cup level, while Busch has 52 Cup wins.

Busch has spoken on it all before. He previously said he doesn't consider his wins to be equal to Petty's achievements solely on the top level, but he also realizes Petty didn't face the same level of competition in many of his Cup races as Busch faces every week.

Advertisement

What's clear is that Busch has cemented a place as one of the greatest drivers of his era, in any car and any series. Other experts believe he's one of the best of all time.

"I read what Richard said the other day, which was cool," Busch said. "He talked about how if I was thrown back in their era, with (David) Pearson and Petty, I could compete with those guys. That's very respectful, and I appreciate that. I am honored he said that. I feel I'd like to think the same way that I could do it. It doesn't matter. It's a different time and place."

Busch's success in the other two series will always be a part of his story, but he doesn't shy away from it.

Many drivers share the view of Denny Hamlin, who believes Busch couldn't reach his lofty marks in any racing circuit without a combination of outstanding cars and incredible talent.

"People can argue about the competition going down in different series, and especially in this day and age, equipment is a large factor," Hamlin said. "JGR right now has probably some of the best Xfinity equipment, and when you put one of the best Cup drivers in the best Xfinity equipment, you're going to have a lot of success. In the truck series, we know (Kyle Busch Motorsports) has got tremendous trucks. They outqualify everyone pretty much every week, and then when you put a top Cup guy in a truck that's super-fast, you're going to have the success that you're going to have.

"But I think he's extraordinary on the Cup level. I gauge myself (against) his accomplishments by what he does in the Cup series, and to me, he's the best out there. There's just no one better."

Busch is almost always good on the weathered asphalt east of Los Angeles, winning three Cup Series races — including the first of his career in 2005 — and six Xfinity races. He also has two Truck Series wins here, although the trucks aren't racing this weekend in Fontana.

If Busch wins on Sunday, he would join Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon and Matt Kenseth as the only three-time winners at Fontana. Joe Gibbs Racing has only won two Cup races at the former California Speedway, both by Busch — in 2013 and 2014.

"I watched him when I was growing up, and he was dominating races then, and still is," 25-year-old Ryan Blaney said. "I feel like he is just getting better as years go on. I hear a lot of people giving grief of how he has just mainly won in Xfinity and Trucks. But yeah, he is deserving of it. It almost makes me mad how good he is. As a competitor, I don't like seeing him win. It frustrates me how he is able to find a way to be better than everybody else a lot of weekends."

Associated Press
NEWS
Kyle Busch nears milestone 200th NASCAR victory
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Kyle Busch sweeps Phoenix with Cup Series win
RELATED STORY
Kyle vs. The King: Busch chases Petty for 200 NASCAR wins
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch completes weekend swept in Arizona desert
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch sets Truck Series record with 52nd win
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Logano holds off Keselowski for Vegas NASCAR win
RELATED STORY
Joey Logano holds off Brad Keselowski for Vegas NASCAR win
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch wins Xfinity race in 2OT, can chase weekend sweep
RELATED STORY
Busch Brothers headlining NASCAR's West Coast swing
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Jeff Gordon inducted into NASCAR Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us