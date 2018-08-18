Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kyle Larson takes NASCAR Cup pole at Bristol

Associated Press
NEWS
News
23   //    18 Aug 2018, 07:15 IST
AP Image

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Larson won his third pole of the season as he eyes his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the year.

Larson turned a lap at 127.792 mph Friday in qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott was second at 127.665.

Kyle Busch was third on a track that he's mastered throughout his career. Busch will be seeking his eighth Cup victory at Bristol in Saturday night's race.

Larson calls this his favorite track, but he's never won a Cup Series event here. He believes that could change Saturday night.

"We've been close so many times," Larson said. "I feel like we've been second or third and led the most laps here so many times."

Larson earned his first career Bristol victory later Friday night by taking the Xfinity Series race.

Larson's chances of winning Saturday could depend on whether he can hold off Busch, who already has seven Cup victories at Bristol.

Busch has won six Cup races this year and holds a narrow lead over Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. in the season standings.

Harvick qualified sixth.

Truex didn't make it out of the second round of qualifying and will start 17th out of 40 cars Saturday. That represents his lowest qualifying position since he started 36th on July 1 at Chicagoland, where he went on to finish fourth.

Saturday night marks the 40th anniversary of Bristol's traditional late-summer Cup race. The threat of inclement weather has caused the starting time for Saturday's race to move up to 6:45 p.m., an hour earlier than the originally scheduled start.

Associated Press
NEWS
Kyle Larson hit with severe penalty from NASCAR for...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Truex repeats at NASCAR Cup race in Kentucky
RELATED STORY
Kurt Busch wins pole at Michigan, second of season
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch wins NASCAR Cup Series race in wild finish
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Truex wins NASCAR race at Pocono Raceway
RELATED STORY
Denny Hamlin wins NASCAR Cup pole at Watkins Glen
RELATED STORY
Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch go 1-2 for Gibbs at Michigan
RELATED STORY
Larson trying for 4 straight wins at Michigan
RELATED STORY
Truex repeats as NASCAR Cup winner at Kentucky Speedway
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Chase Elliott wins at Watkins Glen
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us