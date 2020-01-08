Larry David told Jets to draft Lamar Jackson... and was laughed at

Larry David and Lamar Jackson

Sam Darnold was selected third overall by the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft, 29 spots ahead of Lamar Jackson, but it is the Baltimore Ravens star who is on course to win the MVP award.

The Jets are on the long list of teams who look foolish for passing on Jackson, and one celebrity Gang Green fan tried to convince the franchise hierarchy the former Louisville quarterback was a better option than Darnold back in 2018.

Speaking on the Michael Kay Show on WEPN-FM 98.7 ESPN New York, Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David revealed he told then Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan to draft Jackson.

Maccagnan's response was not a positive one.

"I did call Mike Maccagnan before the 2018 draft and I recommended that he draft Lamar Jackson. I have a witness," David said.

"He kinda gave me the most condescending ... he laughed at me. But, who can blame him?"

Darnold has a career record of 11-15 in his 26 games for the Jets. He has completed 59.9 per cent of his passes for 5,889 yards, 36 touchdowns and 28 interceptions, having missed much of the 2019 campaign due to a bout of mononucleosis.

Jackson, meanwhile, is 19-3 as a starter with the Ravens, who face the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Saturday.

He threw for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions in the regular season, while also breaking Michael Vick's single-season quarterback rushing record by running for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Ravens are two wins away from the Super Bowl while the Jets are once again watching from home. David may be known for his comic genius, but perhaps Maccagnan should have taken him seriously.