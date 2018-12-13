×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Las Vegas to host 2020 NFL Draft

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    13 Dec 2018, 02:39 IST
Baker Mayfield, first pick of the 2018 NFL Draft
Baker Mayfield, first pick of the 2018 NFL Draft

The Raiders will begin their Las Vegas residency with a bang as the city hosts the 85th NFL Draft.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the 2020 draft will take place on and around the iconic Las Vegas Strip, beating out Kansas City and Cleveland as potential host cities.

Slated for April 23-25, 2020, the draft will precede the Raiders' first season in their new Las Vegas stadium after leaving Oakland. The team already boast two first-round picks that year.

"The NFL Draft is one of the most anticipated events of the year and we are excited to take it to Las Vegas," NFL commissioner Roger Goodel said in a statement.

"We look forward to working with the Raiders, Las Vegas officials and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to create an unforgettable week-long celebration of football for our fans, the incoming prospects and partners."

Raiders owner Mark Davis added: "The Raiders are very excited for Las Vegas and are proud to help host the 2020 NFL Draft.

"Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world and will provide a tremendous experience for the NFL and its fans."

The 2019 NFL Draft will be held on April 25-27 in Nashville.

Omnisport
NEWS
NFL officiating not a hot topic in formal owners meetings
RELATED STORY
Singletary talks playing, coaching from high school to NFL
RELATED STORY
Raiders coach Gruden says Mack trade was hard on players
RELATED STORY
AP Source: Raiders RB Lynch to miss month with groin injury
RELATED STORY
From UFC to NFL? McGregor throws pass for Cowboys
RELATED STORY
Chiefs owner Hunt surprised by quick success of Mahomes
RELATED STORY
The heat is on: NASCAR playoff push kicks into gear in Vegas
RELATED STORY
Bowl Season! Reasons to watch all 39 games and who will win
RELATED STORY
Erik Jones claims pole for 1st NASCAR playoff race in Vegas
RELATED STORY
NFL ICYMI: Good as Belichick is, Pats erred on Miami Miracle
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us